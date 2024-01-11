Two doctors of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital in Bengaluru have been accused of sexually harassing seven women staffers of the hospital, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In a letter to the medical education minister, they sought action against Dr Kemparaj, medical superintendent, and Dr Srikanth, PRO, alleging that the duo had harassed them sexually several times.

They also alleged that the two doctors misbehaved with women doctors, nurses and other employees, added TNIE.

The victims did not raise their voice against Dr Kemparaj and Dr Srikanth as they have the backing of a few influential and powerful politicians.

Director of Medical Education Dr Sujatha Rathod told TNIE that a committee has been formed to look into the allegations against the two doctors. The complaint was made on October 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, sources said that the committee initially had three members, including Dr Asima Banu, Principal of Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI). But Dr Asima has been replaced by another official. She was the only woman member on the committee.

However, Dr Rathod clarified that the committee had two officials from the same institution when it was formed. To avoid any controversy, one member (Dr Asima) was dropped from the committee and the joint director of the Medical Education Department was included. The committee now has a woman member, said TNIE.

"The committee comprising the chief medical officer of the Directorate of Medical Education, the joint director of the Medical Education Department and a senior official from BMCRI has been asked to conduct an investigation, record statements and submit a report within seven days," Dr Rathod told TNIE.

Action will be taken based on the committee report, she said.

Dr Srikanth said he had no idea of any complaint against him and termed the allegations false and baseless. Some vested interests might have filed the complaint using the hospital staffers; their image is also getting tarnished because of the complaint, he added.

He said that there is a proposal to construct a hospital administrative block and many are in the race for top posts there. They might be behind the complaint against him and Dr Kemparaj.