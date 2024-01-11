A Class X student in Bengaluru with Type 1 diabetes was denied carbohydrate snacks, an insulin pump, and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sensor in the examination centre by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

An official CBSE letter addressed to a private school in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar locality dated January 4 denied possession of these items inside the examination hall during the upcoming Class X board examination.

“I am directed to inform you that the request for CARBOHYDRATE SNACKS, INSULIN PUMP and LIBRE CGM SENSOR for the following candidate(s) is hereby Rejected by Competent Authority of Board as per rules. Circular reg. carrying of eatables to the Examination centre by Type 1 Diabetic candidates is enclosed. The candidate should study 5 subjects as per the scheme of studies to fulfill the passing criteria as per Board Norms,” the letter said.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition usually common among adolescents. The body of a person with Type 1 diabetes generates very little to no amount of insulin. Thus, managing amounts of glucose levels in the blood using insulin and diet is considered to be a necessary part of the treatment.

The letter by CBSE has created a stir among doctors on social media who have criticised the board’s negligence towards this chronic medical condition.

Dr Lokesh Kumar Sharma (X username: @childhormonedoc), a pediatric doctor, shared the notice and tweeted, “This is extremely disappointing. CBSE-bangaluru is devoiding the right of a kid with T1 diabetes to give the 10th board exam with his full efficiency. This is in spite of clear instructions from the #NCPCR and #CBSE central offices.”