Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India according to NIRF 2023, organized the Amrita Research & Innovation Symposium for Excellence (ARISE) 2024. The four-day symposium evolved into a dynamic platform, acting as a driving force for creative solutions to worldwide issues.

Experts focused on key topics such as One Health, Ecosystem Restoration, Information Intelligence and Immersion, Disaster Resilience, Empowered Organisational Systems, Value-Based Education and Indic Studies, Ubiquitous Artificial Intelligence, and inclusivity, among others.

The event witnessed a special address by the guests of honour Dr Venu Govindaraju, Vice-President for Research and Economic Development, SUNY Distinguished Professor, University at Buffalo, USA and Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India, in the presence of Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Keynote sessions on various pressing subjects were addressed by dignitaries, including Dr Shankar Venugopal, Vice-President, Mahindra & Mahindra; Dr Ranjith Krishna Pai, Scientist and Senior Director, CEST Division, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; and Dr Anand Madanagopal, Founder & CEO, Cardiac Design Labs.

Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India said, "The depth of knowledge in science and technology, coupled with compassion, is essential. India has made significant progress, ranking globally in communication, start-ups, and publication excellence. The National Research Foundation will boost research funding tenfold, supporting innovation and translational research. Multidisciplinary collaboration aligns with the evolving national education policy. This initiative aims to bring industry into the research system, fostering international collaboration for societal gains. The vision is clear: work together to make India a global leader, and I commit to providing full support."

In her keynote address, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham underscored the intrinsic potential within every individual. "For living, we may need a job, money, a home, a car, and other creature comforts. However, these alone fail to make life complete. For that, we need love, compassion, tenderness—a heart that knows and responds to the pain of others. We need broadmindedness and maturity in thought and action," she shared.

"Education should spread light within and without and equally develop discernment and contemplation. It should develop the curiosity to know the internal world just as much as it does to know the external world. Education should teach us to keep our inner eye open just as much as our external eyes," she passionately expressed, emphasising the role of education in unlocking this potential and fostering a deep connection with nature. Her inspiring words set the tone for the symposium, urging attendees to explore and utilise their unique capabilities for the betterment of society.