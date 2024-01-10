Physics Wallah (PW), one of India's largest education platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Educational Testing Service (ETS) India, a subsidiary of US-based ETS, the world’s largest private educational assessment, research and measurement organisation, to provide holistic guidance and support to students aspiring to study in leading international universities and help them prepare for the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exams.

With this agreement, PW aims to streamline the study abroad market through its new vertical called PW Unigo, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities, and fill the gap in the space where students often do not find the right channel to fulfill their dreams due to lack of awareness and mentorship. PW Unigo will be a full-stack end-to-end study abroad service provider for such aspirants.

As part of this collaboration, students will be provided free one-on-one counselling sessions, and will have access to a seamless registration process, and augmented learning support, including practice tests, and informational webinars with international universities, among other resources. Apart from this, merit scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh per annum will be given for students taking TOFEL and GRE exams, in addition to discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on test fees for students.

Furthermore, educators will also undergo specialised training sessions to equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to help students prepare for globally recognised assessments, such as the TOEFL and GRE.