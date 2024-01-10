A 13-year-old student died by suicide on Monday, January 8 at the government-run Anwesha hostel in Chhend Colony, Rourkela. He was allegedly unable to deal with the unexpected death of his father last month.

The boy hailed from Gurundia block in Sundargarh, The New Indian Express reports. According to Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, District Welfare Officer (DWO) of Sundargarh, he was enrolled in a private English-medium school as a Class VII student under the Anwesha programme.

According to Pradhan, the youngster fell into a depressive episode following the death of his father on December 7, 2023, from an illness. His mother had sent the youngster to live with his maternal uncle to help him get over his grief, and on January 2 he returned to the hostel.

The boy became reclusive, according to the DWO. He even admitted to his fellow hostel mates that he didn't want to live anymore.

On January 4, he allegedly attempted to cut his vein, but three of his friends stopped him. Without informing the hostel administration, his friends kept the incident a secret.

Pradhan added that on Monday, the boy went back to his room at around seven in the morning while the other students left for school. When the hostel matrons discovered him alone at around nine in the morning, they escorted him to another room where an unwell student was present.

However, at around 10.40 am, a matron saw the youngster hanging through the window, with his room locked from the inside.

Following this discovery, authorities of all hostels across the district have been instructed to identify inmates who are depressed, and extend necessary counselling to them, the DWO said.

To further support the deceased boy's family, the hostel administration has decided to rehabilitate the boy's younger brother by giving him admission to the Eklavya Model Residential School, and engaging his mother as a cook.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember that you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666