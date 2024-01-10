The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee organised a workshop titled Social Determinants of Lifestyle Related Chronic and Non-Communicable Diseases among Adult Women in India. The event was held today, January 10, 2024, at the Department of HSS Auditorium, IIT Roorkee.

The workshop commenced with an inaugural session featuring esteemed guests and experts in the field.

Director of IIT Roorkee, Prof KK Pant, expressed his enthusiasm for the workshop, stating, "Guided by a legacy of 176 years, IIT Roorkee stands as a beacon of excellence, continually striving to illuminate the path of knowledge and societal progress. In hosting events like the International Workshop on Social Determinants of Lifestyle-Related Diseases, we not only bridge academia with real-world challenges but also reaffirm our commitment to shaping a healthier and more enlightened society."

The chief guest, Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, IPS, Government of Kerala, delivered an insightful address, emphasising the importance of interdisciplinary collaborations to address the complex issue of lifestyle-related diseases. He remarked, "IIT Roorkee's initiative to delve into the social determinants of health is commendable. Such collaborations between academia and industry are pivotal for developing effective strategies to tackle health challenges in our society.