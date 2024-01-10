A day after being detained by the Delhi police, Dr Ritu Singh, along with other student activists, is planning to resume her protest against caste discrimination at Delhi University (DU) today, January 10, she informed EdexLive.



As reported earlier, Dr Ritu Singh, who was a Dalit assistant professor at DU’s Daulat Ram College, was terminated from her position arbitrarily in 2020. Since then, Singh has been raising her voice against caste-based discrimination and harassment by the college principal, Dr Savita Roy.



On Tuesday, the former professor was detained and her protest site was allegedly ransacked by the police, halting her peaceful strike that had been continuing for over 125 days at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty.



The protestors further informed that the police, along with university administration, tore copies of the Indian Constitution and a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar present at the protest site.



Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ritu Singh said, “We will resume our fight at the same spot today (January 10) at 4.30 pm. We are expecting backlash from the police. We will also move the court against the oppressive police action as they moved my protest site and our belongings without any prior notice.”



Student groups like the All India Students' Association (AISA), Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) have also been supporting Dr Ritu’s protest.