Odisha’s skill-based varsity, Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), conducted a faculty outreach programme, which witnessed the participation of nearly 150 people, in Kanpur this week. The event, attended by acclaimed teachers, educational experts, principals and owners of coaching institutes, emphasised on the need for skill-integrated education in India in accordance with the enshrined guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dr Sukanta Parida, Director of Admissions, Branding and Marketing at Centurion University and a keynote speaker at the event, said, “The new Education policy emphasises on skill-based futuristic education in schools and universities, and it is essential that the stakeholders come together to make it a reality. Centurion University has for over a decade been imparting skill education through experiential learning at on-campus industries.”

Dr Sunil Jha, Director at School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences at CUTM, also spoke during the event about the opportunities for students pursuing Allied Health Sciences, which is currently a sector with wide scope in India. “With a growing population there is an increased need not only for doctors but also for the paramedics who form the backbone of the healthcare industry. Universities and education centers must ensure industry exposure and the students should compulsorily undergo training at hospitals for practical learning. Such students are job ready immediately after they graduate.”