All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) wing of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Telangana is staging an OBC Satyagraha tomorrow, January 10. Wednesday, from 10 am to 5 pm, near the main gate of the university. Tweeting about this on January 8, the association posted, "OBC Satyagraha advocates for a Caste Census and Social Justice, firmly grounded in truth. Conducting the Caste Census can empower marginalized sections, paving the way for greater inclusion."

Speaking to EdexLive, AIOBCSA National President Kiran Kumar Gowd said, "The main purpose of OBC Satyagraha is to reveal the truth to those who are opposing the caste census." Further stressing the need for a caste census, he said, "We are going to issue a two-page counter for those who were opposing the census. It is the need of the hour to be aware of the census and how it benefits the youth."

"Inspired by the satyagraha staged by Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar against caste discrimination, we are following their footsteps to reveal the truth about caste discrimination," Gowd said.



Students Satyagraha

Gowd told EdexLive that around 15 students will sit for the satyagraha, meanwhile, many political and social activists, student unions, and a couple of Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to pay a visit during the satyagraha.



"Social Activist Prof Hari Gopal will start the satyagraha followed by students and other members taking it forward. We are planning this as a non-violent protest," Gowd added.