S Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka's Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, announced that beginning the following month, efforts will be made to supply millet malt to kids attending government-run and government-aided schools.

He announced this during the National Under-17 Hockey Tournament's closing ceremony in Ponnampet on Monday, January 8, reports The New Indian Express. According to the minister, there is a plan to provide eggs twice a week to students, in addition to the current practice of providing them once a week.

"There are many problems in the public education department and they are being resolved step by step. Necessary steps have been taken for the recruitment of 13,000 teachers," he confirmed.

According to the ministry, the necessary steps have been undertaken to transfer 37,000 teachers via counselling. He went on to say that several initiatives are being carried out, such as the hiring of teachers for public schools, the provision of hot lunch, and the supply of milk and eggs.

"There are schools in Kodagu district which have completed a century and these schools are being developed into Karnataka Public Schools. Actions have been taken for the development of old schools. Students should not sit on the floor in government and aided schools. Desks, benches and other materials will be distributed to the schools," he said.

The necessary procedures would be taken to appoint field education officers for new taluks, he reiterated. He also confirmed the setting up of their appointments in the coming days.

M Chandrakanth, Deputy Director of the School Education and Literacy Department, and others were present at the ceremony.