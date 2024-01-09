Today, January 9, Tuesday, the Osmania University police arrested the unidentified man who entered the PhD female scholars hostel on the evening of January 3, 2024. To recall, this incident created unrest among the students raising concerns about security and safety on campus. Urging for stricter measures, the PhD students along with various student unions staged a protest on January 4.

At a press interaction, speaking about the arrest, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), OU Division S Saidaiah shared, "Based on the slipper (left behind by the culprit) which was found on the premises, and the CCTV footage, OU Sub-Inspector (SI) Khasi has traced and caught hold of the trespasser today (January 9) afternoon." The culprit has been identified as Jenga Raju, a resident of basti (a slum inhabited by poor people) near the hostel behind the OU quarters.

According to the ACP, the culprit was working as a temporary employee in OU's Kinnera Hostel, however, he was removed and later, he became a habitual offender. "The culprit has agreed to his crime and will be produced before the court shortly," ACP added.

Speaking to EdexLive, ACP confirmed that Jenga Raju has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of trespassing and indecent behaviour in public.

Administration takes action

As reported earlier, an official from the university and Ladies Hostel Director, Kalyana Lakshmi, had informed EdexLive that safety measures have been implemented. Following the incident, the bushes around the hostel premises have been cleared, additional street lights have been installed, security has been assigned and sanction for fencing was also granted.

Referring to these measures, the ACP said that the police have assured students regarding the security and safety in the university.