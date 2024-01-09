The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a notice today, January 9, Tuesday announcing the date for the National Entrance Examination Test Postgraduate (NEET - PG). As per the notice which EdexLive has access to, the PG entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

"In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter No. N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/ 000587 dated 03.01.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled," the notice read adding, "The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024."

It also stated that the cut-off date for the eligibility to appear in NEET-PG 2024 will be August 15, 2024.

To recall, the exam was originally scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024, as per the exam schedule released by the NBEMS in November 2023. The medical fraternity was left in a lurch in the past days as there were speculations about the postponement making the headlines. It is said that the main reason for the postponement is due to COVID-19.

Additionally, as per the news reports, the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.