Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra reviewed the ongoing preparations for the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) 2024 on Monday, January 8.

The festival, which will be held in Nashik from January 12 to 16, will serve as a platform for young people to showcase their talents and potential, he said.

Shinde stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the multi-activity festival on January 12, the birth anniversary of renowned monk-philosopher Swami Vivekananda, adding that he will be greeted warmly upon his arrival in the North Maharashtra city, reports PTI.

The CM paid a visit to the Tapovan Ground, the site of the festival's inaugural programme, where almost 8,000 youngsters from across the country would take part in various cultural events.

Among those accompanying him were District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and Nashik Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse.

Shinde later told reporters that the event is an opportunity to brand Nashik on a global scale and showcase its rich culture and tradition.

"I thank the Centre, Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for allowing the state to organise the National Youth Festival. The festival's logo and mascot have been launched. As many as 8,000 youths from across India will participate in the festival," he said.

The CM said that the festival is a platform for the youth to showcase their talent and skills.

"The district administration is making all necessary preparations to avoid inconvenience to participants. The Prime Minister will be accorded a grand welcome," said Shinde.

In addition, he also added that local youth and artists will also get a chance to show their skills and talent.

"This festival will exhibit Maharashtra's culture and tradition with a special focus on Nashik. As part of the festival, various works such as road repairs, wall painting and cleaning have begun in the city," Shinde said.