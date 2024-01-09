With the SSLC Exams approaching nearer (to begin on March 25), Kalaburagi district administration and the Department of Public Instructions have intensified their efforts to boost moral courage among the students to face the examination with courage, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Department of Public Instructions of Kalaburagi organised Spurti Matugalu Kiritiya Kiranagalu (Inspirational Talks and Rays of Fame) interactive programme, in which, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum, Chief Executive Officer of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Bhamvarkumar Meena, Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions Akash, Joint Director of the Department of Public Instructions GM Vijayakumar and Deputy Director of Public Instructions Sakreappa Gowda Biradar interacted with few Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students of selected government schools of Kalaburagi City.

The programme, which went online, helped the students of all the schools of the district to watch the programme live.

During the interaction, a student wanted to know whether the examinations should be taken in a serious manner or like a festival, Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions Akash said that the students should take exams like sports. "We would prepare for playing the sports and if we lose in the sport, we would take sportively and would try again for better results, the students should prepare for the exams like preparing for the sports and should take the result in a sportive manner and should celebrate the result whatever it may be," he said.

The senior officers informed the students that efforts would be made to see that exam centres are near to their native and arrangements would be made to take them on time. The students should check their exam centre one day prior to the examination and should be in the exam center half an hour earlier than the commencement of exams. It would keep the minds of the students fresh.

They said that the students should keep their minds open and they should read the question paper carefully once or twice and write the answers to the questions to which they have studied well first and should solve other questions later. The students should cultivate the habit of writing, they should write answers many times to the probable questions in their homes, which will make the students write faster in the exam halls, the officers said.