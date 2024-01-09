IIM Sambalpur, one of India's premier management institutions, hosted its CEO Immersion Programme for Executive MBA for batches 2022-24 and 2023-25 at its Sambalpur campus. The programme aims to equip the batch with practical knowledge, industry trends, and leadership skills through direct interaction with seasoned professionals.

As many as 77 working professionals participated in the programme. Dr Alok Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Association of Indian Universities, Government of India also shared insights about the evolving landscape of executive education.

In his welcome address, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, "The CEO Immersion Programme is an integral part of IIM Sambalpur's commitment to fostering a holistic learning environment for the executive MBA batch."

He also underscored the importance of essential qualities required for a CEO, that is, a leader and stated, "To be a good leader, it requires a blend of risk-taking, emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and social skills."

Prof Jaiswal also cited the example of Lord Krishna and said, "Self-regulation is paramount, and students should endeavour to cultivate this quality."

Addressing as the chief guest, Kailash Pandey, President and Cluster Head of Hindalco Industries Limited outlined the essential elements for successful business operations, emphasising the importance of 4S including strategy, structure, system, and skill and said, "Today, managing a business goes beyond handling equipment and customers; it involves effectively managing employees and teams."

Chetan Shrivastav, the Guest of Honour and Executive Director and Unit Head of Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited shared the importance of teamwork and said, "To navigate the complexities of the modern workplace, one must possess learning agility and emotional maturity. These qualities are imperative for not only surviving but excelling in a dynamic environment, ultimately leading to excellent results."