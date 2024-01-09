The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has initiated a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled, Education Leadership Development Training Program for college principals of Jammu and Kashmir. The programme, organised under the aegis of the Executive Education and Consultancy Division, commenced from January 8, Sunday,, and will go on till January 12, 2024, Friday.

The inaugural session commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, setting a symbolic tone for the enlightening journey ahead. Dr V Raj Kumar, Programme Director at IIM Jammu, extended a warm welcome and provided insights into the programme's objectives.

Dr Ateeque Shaikh, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy (EE & C), IIM Jammu offered a brief overview of Executive Education and Consultancy at IIM Jammu.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, emphasised that the programme signifies our commitment to fostering educational leadership, empowering college principals to steer academic excellence in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, highlighted that the Education Leadership Development Training Program underscores IIM Jammu's unwavering commitment to educational excellence. The programme's focus on aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and fostering innovation is crucial for our education system's growth.