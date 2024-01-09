The results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA), Final and Intermediate November 2023 were declared today, January 9, by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Students can check their results which are available on icai.nic.in, by logging into the portal with their roll number, and registration number.



The notice earlier released by the ICAI said that the results are likely to be declared on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 and candidates can access it via the official website. "Results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”



The exams were held from November 1 to 17, 2023.



Here's how can check your ICAI Inter and Final results -



1) Visit icai.nic.in



2) To view results for the CA Inter, click on the mentioned link. For CA Final results, click on the other mentioned link.



3) Log in to the page with your roll number and application number.



4) Now you can view your result page. Download it for further purposes.



Here are some updates on the exam:

The CA Intermediate November exam Group 1 witnessed 1,17,304 students appearing for the exam, with 19,686 students qualifying for it. For Group 2, 93,638 appeared for the exam, and 17,957 qualified for it.



For the CA Final November exam, 65,294 appeared for the exam for Group 1, and 6,176 students passed. For Group 2, 62,679 students appeared for the exam and 3,540 students passed.



Who are the toppers?

Madhur Jain of Jaipur has topped the final examination by scoring 619 out of 800 with an overall pass percentage of 77.38 per cent.



The second topper is Sanskruti Atul Parolia, who scored 599 out of 800 with a pass percentage of 74.88 per cent.



And the collective third toppers are Tikendra Kumar Singhal and Rishi Malhotra scoring 590 out of 800 with a pass percentage of 73.75.



The intermediate examination was topped by Jau Devang Jimulia, who scored 691 marks out of 800, with the overall pass percentage being 86.38 per cent. The second topper was Bhageria Tanay scoring 688 out of 800 and Rishi Himanshu Kumar Mevawala, scoring 668 out of 800.