A professor at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa has been accused of sexual harassment in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by nearly 500 female students.

In the letter, they urged his suspension as well as an investigation into their allegations led by a retired high court judge, reports IANS.

The letter also addressed Ajmer Singh Malik, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, State Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others.

The professor is accused of "filthy and obscene acts" in the letter.

According to the students, he has a pattern of summoning female students to his office and taking them to the bathroom. There, he "touches private parts and (does) obscene things with us", the girls allege. When the girls protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences, the letter adds.

According to the letter, this has been going on "for many months." Rajesh Kumar Bansal, the University's Registrar, acknowledged the receipt of this letter, which was sent to him anonymously.