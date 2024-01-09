The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH) is inviting applications for the various one-year diploma programmes offered through blended mode. All the courses are approved by the University Grants Commission/All India Council for Technical Education/Distance Education Bureau (UGC/AICTE/DEC) joint committee.

These courses include one-year programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as add-on programme at PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD); Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM); Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited - Regional Telecom Training Centre (BSNL-RTTC), Truth abs, Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and TeamLease, an EdTech platform.

The students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well-prepared study material soft copy. The student will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material. Our previous alumni include officers of central and state government, corporate sector executives, multinational corporation (MNC) executives, medical doctors, working women, housewives and other fresh graduates.

The details about the courses are available on the website: http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in