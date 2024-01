Counselling for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions will be done only in online mode now and colleges will have to declare fees for each course beforehand, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said underlining that no college will admit candidates on their own.

Medical education regulator NMC recently notified the "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" according to which all rounds of counselling for all PG seats will be held via online mode by state or central counselling authorities.

PTI reports that there shall be common counselling for admission to post-graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India solely based on the merit list of respective exams, the new regulations state.

"All rounds of counselling for all seats will be held online mode by state or central counselling authority and no medical college/institution will admit any candidate," it said.

"While entering details in seat matrix, medical colleges shall mention the number of fees for each course, failing which seat will not be counted," the regulations added.

Some changes in the examination system have also been introduced which include formative assessment and the option of multiple-choice questions in university examinations, Dr Vijay Oza, President of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board of the NMC told PTI.

"This is to bring objectivity in examination and match international standards," he said.

Another change has been made in the District Residency Programme (DRP) to facilitate its implementation for better training of students.

Previously, a district hospital was defined as a 100-bed hospital. In the new regulations, the requirement has been reduced to 50 beds, Dr Oza explained.

"Under the DRP, doctors can be trained in a district hospital which shall be a functional public sector/government-funded hospital of not less than 50 beds instead of the previous requirement of 100 beds," the regulations read.

The DRP aims to train post-graduate students in district health systems and hospitals to strengthen healthcare services at the grassroots level, PTI reports.

According to the new regulations, once a medical college is granted permission to start PG courses or seats, the course will be treated as recognised for registration of qualification for students. This will solve many difficulties faced by students to register their degree after passing postgraduate examinations, Dr Oza said.

According to the new regulations, undergraduate medical colleges can start postgraduate courses in the third year now. Previously it was from the fourth year in clinical specialties.

Existing or proposed non-teaching hospitals owned and managed by the government can start post-graduate courses without having undergraduate colleges. This will facilitate the government to start postgraduate medical colleges in smaller government hospitals/district hospitals, Dr Oza said.

There will be a minimum standard requirement document which will prescribe requirements of infrastructure and faculty clinical material and so on for postgraduate institutes.

All students will have to undergo courses in research methodology, ethics and cardiac life support skills, according to the report by PTI.

"For better implementation of these regulations, there is provision of penalty clause which includes monetary penalty, reduction in number of seats( admission capacity) or complete stoppage of admissions," the regulations stated.