A collective of various student unions in India, United Students of India has called for a Parliament March on January 12, Friday. According to the statement issued, 16 student unions are participating in the march resisting National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and other concerns. Additionally, it added that this protest march is to fight against the anti-student policies adopted by the union government.



The demands of the students as per the statement include:

1. Reject National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NEET

2. Enact Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act, ensure education and employment for all

3. Resist fee hikes and ensure free, quality education from kindergarten to post-graduation

4. Resist communalisation- commercialisation- centralisation of education. Uphold the democratic secular progressive scientific temperament in education

5. Protect and create rights and opportunities for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Castes (OBCs), and other marginalised groups in education and employment. Implement reservation policy in the private sector

6. Enact the Rohith Act and stop discrimination based on caste and economic status.

7. Establish GSCASH on every campus- Make all educational institutions free from sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Form committees against sexual harassment as directed by the Supreme Court in all educational institutions.

8. Conduct Students' Union Election on all campuses. Ensure the democratic rights of the academic community



The student unions participating in the protest march:

All India Students' Association (AISA)

All India Students' Federation (AISF)

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS)

Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD)

DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Student Wing (full form, please)

Dravidian Students' Federation

Democratic Students' Federation (DSF)

National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

Progressive Students' Forum (PSF)

Students Federation of India (SFI)

RLD Chatra Sabha

Samajwadi Chatra Sabha

Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti

Tribal Students' Union

AISB and PSU



Announcing this on social media, AISA said, "On the call of 'United Students of India' Join Parliament March on 12th January, 2024 to: SAVE EDUCATION, REJECT NEP SAVE INDIA, REJECT BJP!

Join Parliament March for raising QUESTIONS on the sad state of our education system, employment generation, freedom of expression and curbing DEMOCRACY!"

Similarly, SFI posted on Instagram saying, "5 days to go for India’s largest students’ Parliament March on January 12th, 2024. Save Education, Reject NEP! Save India, Reject BJP!"

Earlier statement

In an earlier statement which EdexLive has access to, the United Students Front said, "We have decided to conduct campaigns across the country, hold a joint parliament march in national capital, Delhi on 12 January 2024, Friday and United Student Rally in Chennai on 01 February 2024."

Further, they have asked like-minded student organisations to join in this united student front to protect the quality of education and employment in India.