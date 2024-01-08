Recently, several news reports have come up stating that the National Eligibility-cum-Entry Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 examination is likely to be postponed and will now be held in the last week of June 2024 or the first week of July 2024 this year.

However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the postponement yet, creating confusion among the medical community.

As stated by news agency ANI, the exam for admission into postgraduate medical courses in India is likely to be held in the first week of July and counselling is expected to take place in August if the exam schedule faces delays.

The COVID-19 disruption is one of the major concerns behind this recommendation, as students will complete their internship by June-July 2024, ANI added.

To recall, the exam was originally scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024, as per the exam schedule released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in November 2023.

The news reports also added that the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

The news of the NEET-PG 2024 postponement has created a buzz on social media as aspirants are urging the officials to release an official notice regarding the same.

Addressing the confusion, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, Health activist and National Zonal coordinator, Indian Medical Association Medical Students Network (IMA-MSN), tweeted on Saturday, January 6, “Multiple news sources are saying NEET PG is postponed to July 1st week and no NEXT for the year. I talked to NMC member @dryogendermalik sir regarding the same and he informed me that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions without NMC releasing any official letter, so we should not panic and should focus on studies right now”

Dr Yogender Malik, member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and head of the media division at the NMC, also took to his social media platforms urging the aspirants to wait for an official notice regarding the postponement.