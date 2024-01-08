Microsoft unveiled AI Odyssey, their new project today, Monday, January 8. This project seeks to skill 1,00,000 Indian developers in the latest AI tools and technologies.

The programme provides a thorough learning experience that helps developers gain and exhibit the relevant abilities to carry out important projects with AI technology, that are in line with corporate goals and outcomes, reports IANS.

"AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios," Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Microsoft is providing developers with the opportunity to design solutions for India's growth and demonstrate their ability to handle real-world problems through initiatives like AI Odyssey.

Developers must register here to access the resources and learning modules, and to take part in the training. All Indian AI enthusiasts are welcome to enroll in the month-long programme, regardless of background or level of experience.

Participants must finish both levels of the programme by January 31.

The program's first level teaches learners how to develop and implement AI solutions for various scenarios using Azure AI services. They will have access to helpful materials, code snippets, and tutorials to help them learn useful AI skills.

In the second level of the programme, participants are required to demonstrate their AI prowess by finishing interactive lab assignments and an online evaluation. This allows them to acquire Microsoft Applied Skills credentials, a new, verifiable credential that attests to their capacity to use AI to solve problems in the real world.