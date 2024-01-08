Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi celebrated the conclusion of its International Conference on Happiness: Science and Practice (ICHSP), marking a milestone in the institute's commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering collaboration in the field of happiness science.

Prof Tanusree Dutta commenced the valedictory session with an insightful overview of the conference, underscoring the central theme that happiness is not a destination but a journey — a philosophy that reverberated throughout the two days of discussions and engagements.

Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, the Director of IIM Ranchi, addressed the audience, emphasising the crucial role of mindfulness and happiness cultivation within educational institutions. He also highlighted the institute's commitment to social impact, a key pillar that led to the conceptualization and execution of the Happiness Conference.

In a virtual presence, Dr Shailesh Ayyangar, Member, Board of Governors (BoG), IIM Ranchi stressed the importance of discussing happiness in the workspace and urged participants to make a tangible difference in the lives of the vulnerable. Adding to the virtual discourse, Dr Hosit Joshipura, Member, BoG, IIM Ranchi, shared reflections on the conference, emphasizing its role in providing an opportunity to explore various facets of happiness.

An exciting announcement came from Prof Angshuman Hazarika, declaring the first Social Impact Conference of IIM Ranchi, scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2024. The conference will delve into eight areas of discussion across different domains, expanding the institute's engagement with critical social issues.