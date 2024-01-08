In order to facilitate collaborative global research projects, joint supervision and meritorious scholarships, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT, Madras is collaborating with Australia’s Deakin University to set up the IIT Madras Deakin University Research Academy.

This initiative was announced at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet today, January 8 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

“IIT Madras will partner with Deakin to build upon its technical and research expertise and environmental stewardship and social responsibility action plan to emerge as a leader for sustainability teaching and research in the global south,” said Professor V Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director at the press conference.

This academy would give “highly talented” research scholars from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries a chance to get ready to “address and solve pressing global challenges”, according to a press release from IIT Madras.

Scholars in this academy are expected to conduct cutting-edge research in “areas of strategic importance” to both India and Australia, such as clean energy, critical technologies, sustainability, climate change, healthcare technologies and more, IIT Madras says.

The press release adds that this Research Academy builds on “over a decade-long collaboration between Deakin University and IIT Madras”, and will also offer a four-year PhD programme, along with joint supervision by faculty from both institutions and state-of-the-art research facilities.

Early-stage researchers would also receive international doctoral training opportunities and can apply for any of the 30 scholarships in 2024 to scholars from both institutions under the four-year PhD programme.

Post-doctoral fellows and academics from the institutions can also spend time on each others’ campuses.

“The research academy will strive to create an ecosystem that not only fosters future talent but also encourages innovative research, supported by industry collaboration,” says IIT Madras, in its press release.

“With the launch of the IITM Deakin University Research Academy, we shall further strengthen the synergy already achieved between our institutions by continuously exceeding excellence through collaborative research in areas of strategic importance,” said Prof Ian Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University at the launch event.

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, Catherine Gallagher, Head of Austrade (South Asia), and esteemed dignitaries from academia, industry, and governments of both nations were present at the launch event.