Among the colleges in Bengaluru, Mount Carmel College has been preferred widely by girls, owing to parents considering the institution safe due to its all-girls atmosphere. While education has been considered crucial, parents are particular about the co-ed education system.

A second-year student stated that the college assured safety with a predominantly female staff which met parents’ concerns, according to a report by The New Indian Express. This comes after the institution decided to open admissions for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

While the faculty views it as a progressive step, a significant number of students, who are from minority communities, are upset with the management’s move to make the institute co-ed as part of the pursuit of university status.

One of the students expressed disappointment, mentioning the lack of safe spaces for non-binary and queer individuals, says The New Indian Express. The recent changes have left the students disheartened. They appear to jeopardise the supportive atmosphere the students have found within the college premises.

A few students said if transitioning to a university was the goal, maintaining its legacy as the first women’s university in Bengaluru could have been considered. One of the assistant professors said the transition to a co-ed college is a move that is most looked forward to. The initiative will promote inclusivity and expand educational opportunities for a more diverse learning environment, reports The New Indian Express.

To recall, Mount Carmel College announced on January 5 that it would open entry to boys and male students from the next academic year, thus turning fully co-ed.