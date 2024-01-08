In view of the increasing cold weather in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday, January 7, decided to close schools for students up to Class V till January 12, Friday. "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," she wrote in a post on X, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

"In view of the prevailing weather condition, there will be no classes for Primary Sections (Nursery to Class V) in physical mode in any Government, Government-Aided and Recognised Private schools for the next five days i.e. from 08.01.2024 to 12the January As far as possible, schools may organise online classes for their respective students of Primary classes," said an order issued by the office of Director of Education of the Delhi government.

It further added that January 13 and 14 being the second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the students of primary classes will join school in physical mode directly on January 15 (Monday).

Schools shall remain open for all other Classes (VI to XII) w.e.f. 08.01.2024 (Monday). However, given the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 am and have classes beyond 5 pm.

Accordingly, all teaching and non-teaching staff to report for duty w.e.f. January 8 (Monday) as usual.

The Head of Schools (HoSs) must inform all students, parents and staff in advance through bulk SMS/Phone calls/SMC or any other suitable means of communication.

It may be noted that the Education Department on Saturday, January 6, stated that the winter vacation in all government and private schools in the national capital has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions. A Delhi government official said that there was some error in the order.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the humidity level recorded at 5.30 pm was 71 per cent.