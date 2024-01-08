The District School Education Department, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has directed school headmasters to conduct club activities for students.

An educational officer in Coimbatore told The New Indian Express, "Several clubs such as citizen consumer club, eco-club and so on are in government schools. As per the norm, school headmasters should raise awareness about club activities among students."

"However clubs are dormant in most government schools and some schools have not formed the club. Earlier, all school clubs were functioning well, but after the pandemic clubs have stopped their activities. To revive them, headmasters have been asked to conduct club activities and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) will monitor them," she said.

NSS students could not turn up

In some more educational news from Coimbatore, due to a lack of coordination, National Social Service (NSS) students were not able to take part in the meetings of the School Management Committee (SMC) at most government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore on Friday, January 5. A headmaster of a government school in the city told The New Indian Express, "It was expected that NSS students from colleges will take part in the SMC as per school education instruction. However, students did not come."

According to the sources, recently school education department decided to engage NSS students in SMC in government higher secondary schools to help Class XII students in the activities of guiding to higher education, ensuring cleanliness of campus at schools and so on.