The Tamil Nadu Universities, Colleges SC, ST Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff Association has requested the Chief Minister MK Stalin to immediately dismiss the vice-chancellor and registrar of Periyar University.

P Pitchaimuthu, Coordinator of the association, in his letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said, "The Salem city police have registered a case against Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel based on various corruption allegations. This has brought insult to the reputation and pride of Periyar University. In the University, they do not follow social justice. In particular, in the last few years, no promotion has been given to SC, or ST categories despite merit and ability. Although SC and ST categories are eligible for posts filled based on seniority in the University, they have been ignored by the V-C R Jagannathan. He has given those posts to his castes. So both should be dismissed immediately."

K Premkumar, General Secretary, Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA), in his statement, said, "Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan, who was arrested by the police, has been granted conditional bail and is carrying out university works. This should be prevented. He should be immediately suspended by the Higher Education Department and subjected to a departmental inquiry."