In a series of consecutive tragic incidents that took place in the town of Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, the city witnessed a second suicide, where a Class IX boy took his life after his school administration allegedly scolded him over non-payment of school fees on Thursday, January 4, reports The New Indian Express.



The deceased, identified as N Naren, was a student at a private school, where the relatives of the student had staged a protest, but 19 of them were arrested by the police on Friday, January 5.



Meagre income, high pressure

The New Indian Express contacted the deceased's father who said that he is employed at a private construction company, whereas, his wife is working as a temporary staff member at a post office. The couple's two children were students at the same private school.



The couple were unable to pay the fees on time, and said, "While we paid Rs 20,000 for Naren as the first term fee, we could not pay Rs 11,000 which is the second term fee. Meanwhile, we were asked to pay the third term fee of Rs 11,000, too, this month."



He further added that they were trying to pay the rest of the amount with the funds they received from the Government during the floods, but the school teacher pressured them into paying the rest of the amount as per the management's instruction.



He added that his son due to the fear of being asked the same question did not go to school and thus was alone at home. "Before our arrival, he ended his life by suicide," said the grieving father.



Demands

Naren's father demanded that legal action against the school management should be taken and compensation should be given to his family for the loss of his son. The District Educational Officer (Private Schools) Raja told The New Indian Express that an inquiry into the incident is being conducted and the report will be submitted as soon as possible. The city police also registered a case in this connection and began an inquiry.



The death of Naren is the second case of the students taking an extreme step this week in Tirunelveli district. G Srinith, a Class XI student of a government-aided school ended her life in Melapalayam on Tuesday, January 2.



Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050