Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh is set to organise a workshop on Monday, January 8 for the purpose of sensitising healthcare workers, especially doctors, on the usefulness of practising yoga, reports PTI.



Yoga at the crux of healing

The Yoga Centre of PGI is conducting the workshop titled, International Workshop on Mind Body Intervention: Emerging Status. This will be followed by an expert meeting on January 9 and 10, where discussions will take place on how to implement the research evidence of yoga into modern medical practice and address the burnout of healthcare workers.



Dr Pramod Avti, professor of Biophysics, Member of Yoga Centre and organising secretary of the event said that the experts would comprehensively deliberate on the standardisation of yoga, introduce good yoga practices and prepare a road map for the implementation of such practices that would further assimilate yoga with clinical practices.



Dr Akshay Anand, Professor of Neuroscience at the institute and the organising chairman of the event said that the expert meeting has been conceptualised towards action rather than just discussion, and is expected to create the necessary ecosystem for dialogue and policy implementation.



More than 230 delegates have registered from all over the world and most of these activities shall be live-streamed via PGI's Telemedicine YouTube channel and yoga scholars PGIMER Facebook page.