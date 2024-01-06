A 32-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane was allegedly duped by two unidentified persons on the pretext of offering a job as a professor at Qatar University, reported PTI today, Saturday, January 6. The man was duped of an amount of almost Rupees 2 lakhs, lured with the offer of procuring a position at the university.



The police registered a case against the issue at the Ambernath Police Station.



A professor at Qatar University?

An official told PTI that the victim is a resident of the Gautam Nagar area of Ambernath and mentioned in his complaint that two unidentified people posing as recruiters contacted him over the phone and emails and then offered him a respectable position of a professor at the Qatar University.



Duped of Rs 2,28,600

The accused then demanded payment to initiate the process for registration, document verification, visa processing, and a medical examination. The victim placed his faith in the process and then transferred an amount of Rs 2,28,600 to the fraudsters in parts, during the period of August to October 2023.



The victim could then sense his mistake when the fraudsters gave him evasive replies after his relentless questioning on his appointment. After this, he approached the police and complained about the fraud committed. It is now known according to sources that the investigation is still on.