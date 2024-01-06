Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad will host the second edition of Ministry of Education's flagship event, IInvenTiv-2024 on January 19 and 20, 2024. Under the guidance of Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, the second edition of this mega Research and Development (R&D) fair promises to be a celebration of ingenuity and technological advancements.

Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the IInvenTiv-2024 Steering Committee; Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad; Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NIT Warangal and Prof PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, unveiled insights about the forthcoming mega R&D fair during a press conference today (January 5, 2024), at IIT Hyderabad.

IInvenTiv-2024 is a platform to highlight the holistic impact of the research and innovation carried out by the top higher education institutes in our country. It seeks collaborative avenues among state universities, institutes, and industry to enhance the development and reach of innovations at the grass roots level.

This year, the event will focus on five pivotal domains, reflecting the diverse landscape of innovation and also in line with the thrust areas for Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. These include:

- Affordable Healthcare

- Agriculture & Food Processing

- Sustainable Technologies including Climate change, E-mobility, Clean Energy

- Defence and Space

- Industry 4.0