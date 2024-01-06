The 11th Academic Advisory Council (AAC) and 12th Leadership Conclave (LC) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be held on January 8 and 9, 2024, (Monday and Tuesday) respectively.

The highly regarded annual events of the institute bring together the who’s-who of academia and industry from around the globe with the leadership and faculty members of the institute to brainstorm, discuss, and recommend strategic actions for the far-reaching growth and expansion of IIT Gandhinagar.

The 11th Academic Advisory Council will help build effective strategies for faculty evaluation and growth, promotion of student well-being, holistic development of staff, new academic programmes, and fostering industry-academia partnerships at the institute.

About 20 eminent academicians associated with prestigious institutes such as University of California, USA; University of Miami, USA; ISCTE University Institute of Lisbon, Portugal; University of South Florida, USA; Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand; IIMA; IIT Kanpur; IIT Bombay; IIT Delhi and others are going to join in this year’s AAC at IITGN. They will be joined by 30 members of IIT Gandhinagar’s leadership.

The 12th Leadership Conclave on the following day will host about 40 of some of the most eminent thinkers, industry stalwarts, academicians, venture capitalists, and start-up mentors from Bankworld Inc, USA; KAAJ ventures, USA; University of South Florida, USA; ISCTE University Institute of Lisbon, Portugal; IIT Kanpur; IIT Bombay; Nasscom Center of Excellence; NAMTECH; among others.

They will be joined by 20 members of IIT Gandhinagar’s leadership to deliberate and share ideas on creating leadership for academia, revenue growth for the long-term sustainability of the institute, continuous engagement with the government, mission-oriented fundraising for infrastructure, and fostering industry-academia partnerships.