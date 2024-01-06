GITAM (Deemed to be University) launched the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2024, marking the beginning of its rigorous selection process for the academic year 2024-25. The university, accredited with an NAAC A++ rating, anticipates an estimated 50,000+ applications from aspiring students across the nation.

The GAT 2024, a comprehensive in-house entrance examination, encompasses undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels and is being conducted in five phases. The inaugural phase of the examination for Engineering is scheduled for January 6, 2024, followed by other disciplines on January 7, 2024.

Returning to the physical mode in 2022, GAT 2024 is set to take place at 50 well-equipped examination centres spread across major Indian cities. These cities include Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Pune. The phased examination schedule spans from January to June 2024, providing flexibility for candidates to choose a suitable testing window.

Eligibility criteria for GAT 2024 vary across programmes, with most courses requiring a minimum of 60% in Class XII for eligibility. As part of the examination format, candidates will undergo a Gamified Exam in Section 1, followed by subject-specific questions in Section 2.