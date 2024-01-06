The education sector in India is undergoing a transformation with evolving technology that is further giving impetus to new forms of digital literacy. But the transformation is not only about the adoption of new tools and platforms but also overhauls the nature of learning making it more accessible and personalised for people's use.



Allowing a kind of flexibility and opening up several possibilities of learning, what are the other key aspects that EdTech enables people. A report by IANS lists it out:



1) Accessibility and Equity - EdTech has the potential to democratise education, making it more accessible to individuals regardless of their location, socioeconomic background, or physical limitations. Due to the expansion of digital learning platforms, now students from remote areas and underserved communities can also access the information that they need.



2) Personalisation and Engagement - With tailored pathways, and personalising the learning experience for an individual, these adaptive learning technologies can modify instruction to meet the individual interests, learning styles, and progress of learners.



3) Continuous Learning and Upskilling - With the surge of new trends in education that would require an individual to stay informed about them, EdTech offers skill-based education while fostering networking and collaboration opportunities, contributing to immersive and continuous learning, fulfilling the ever-changing demands of the market.



4) Collaborative Learning and Communities - An EdTech platform would also enable learners to gain knowledge, connect with experts, and engage in peer-to-peer learning. This collaborative approach can enhance the learning experience.



5) Real-world Applications and Problem-solving - EdTech tools have bridged the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications and provide opportunities for students to apply their skills and solve problems in practical contexts, making learning more meaningful, engaging, and relevant.



6) Empowering Teachers for Resilient Infrastructure - EdTech can provide a wide range of benefits by conducting specialised training and bringing about the automation of repetitive tasks and paperwork, and reducing the major workload of teachers. It would pave the way for unique solutions to problems, making the class more productive and interactive, thereby, facilitating a healthy exchange between teachers and students.