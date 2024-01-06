The body of a 27-year-old BTech student was found on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar, a town near Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday, January 5. The New Indian Express reported that the railway officials suspected that the deceased might have died due to suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train.



Substance abuse ended his life

The deceased, identified as Motapothula Vijay Kumar, was discovered by the Ghatkesar loco pilot who had then informed other senior officials about the death of the student. The toll of the student's death on his family was magnanimous, as sources say that Vijay Kumar's father Srinivas was inconsolable upon seeing the body of his son. He further informed that his son battled with ganja (marijuana) addiction.



According to the father, the deceased got into substance abuse when he was studying intermediate, and his education was badly affected by his addiction. He was also sent to many rehabilitation facilities to get rid of the habit, but despite the efforts, he was not able to give up smoking, said Srinivas.



The student had also enrolled in a BTech course at the Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College in Narapally, to take up a better lifestyle. But, his battle with the addiction continued and despite his efforts, Vijay later developed suicidal tendencies and thus, allegedly ended his life.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666