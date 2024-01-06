A headmaster in charge of a government school at a village in Nanjangud taluk, Karnataka was suspended from his service by the Karnataka Education Department on Saturday, January 6.

According to IANS, the principal was accused of sexually harassing the children of the school and hence was dismissed.



True until proven correct

After the children of the school complained about the accused of alleged harassment by the perpetrator, the parents immediately demanded action against the headmaster. A surprise visit was also conducted by the Block Education Officer (BEO) at Shivalingaiah, who thoroughly inspected and gathered information on the incident.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case was lodged against the accused teacher at the Kavalande police station.



The education department has deemed that the charges levelled against the headmaster were proved prima facie (true until proven correct) and further investigation will be undertaken in order to rectify the situation, reported IANS.

Karnataka government schools going unsupervised?

Another incident was reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday, December 28, where it was reported that the headmaster of the government higher primary school at Guddada Neralekere village in Bhadravati taluk was suspended by the Department of School Education after a video went viral that showed school children cleaning the toilets.

According to the Hindustan Times, Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it “shocking” and “deplorable”.