At a Gunotsav Programme organised at the Ramkrishna Vidyapith in Assam's Karimganj, as many as 35 students lost consciousness during the programme, as reported by ANI.



Investigation say students where on empty stomach

After the incident, the students were rushed to the local primary centre in the district, according to an official. It was also found out that allegedly, the cause of the sudden loss of consciousness was that the students were on empty stomachs.



Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner (DC) of Karimganj said that a medical team and a magistrate were sent to check on the situation and as per the preliminary report, the main cause why the students had fainted was due to mass hysteria and also that they did not have breakfast.



The students were later admitted to the hospital.



"We have called off the Gunotsav and we will conduct the Gunotsav in the second phase," informed the DC, and further informed that some of the students were discharged and later handed over to the parents.

What is the Gunotsav?

To evaluate the performance of almost 40 lakh students of the state, the Government of Assam has scheduled to organise Gunotsav 2024, from January 3 to February 8. The event would also ensure the participation of teachers, students, administrators, and local communities, enhancing accountability among them for quality education.