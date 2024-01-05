Today, January 5, Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy met the Union Public Service Commission Chairperson Manoj Soni and discussed the restructuring of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the lines of the UPSC.



The chief minister was accompanied to the meeting by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Sources from the Telangana government shared that the chief minister held a detailed discussion with the UPSC chairperson on strengthening TSPSC. A day before the meeting, speaking to the media on January 4, Uttam Kumar Reddy had said, "We will discuss with the UPSC chief on restructuring the TSPSC on the lines of the UPSC for a transparent recruitment process."



Adding more, he said, "Unemployment is a serious problem in Telangana. The previous government failed the youth in providing employment. The little recruitment it did was marred by paper leak and corruption."



In 2023, the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC had rocked the state. Both the Congress and the BJP had held a series of protests against the then-BRS government, as stated in a report by PTI.



Multiple postponements of the groups' exams, cancellations and paper leaks have disappointed the unemployed youth and led a few to suicides as well.