The Higher Education Department in Karnataka accepted an expert committee report to introduce a uniform fee structure for all 32 state-run universities. The report has fixed a fee matrix for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in the state for application, tuition, exams and remuneration for invigilators and evaluators. However, the student community is not pleased with the findings of the report as it does not include professional courses and said that the optional 10-20 per cent fee increase annually will make no difference in two years, affecting poor students in a big way, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The report by the Karnataka Higher Education Council (KHEC) led by Vice-Chairman Dr YS Siddegowda suggested that universities can implement the new fee structure from any academic year. Universities can hike fees by 10 per cent per annum or 20-25 per cent every two years.

The suggestion was accepted by the government on October 16, 2023. However, the suggestions do not apply to universities teaching professional courses such as Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), University of Agriculture Sciences and Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) which has irked students.

Speaking on this, All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) Secretary Mahantesh Bilur said, “If the new fee structure is implemented, the degree fees of government universities will reach the level of private degree colleges within two years." Additionally, he added that many universities are increasing the fees on the pretext of lack of funding, which leads to huge fee differences between government colleges and government universities.

“The government should implement the same fee scale for government degree colleges and universities. Only then the poor students can study at universities made for their welfare,” he stressed.

Revised fee structure

The revised fee structure recommended for courses is as follows:

Arts: Rs 11,700 to Rs 15,250

Commerce: Rs 19,700 to Rs 64,750

Science: Rs 21,700 for BSc to Rs 30,700 for BCA courses

The report also highlighted that the number of examinations given by students should decrease. More focus should be on developing job-oriented skills through projects, and field activities during various semesters. The committee also recommended invigilator remuneration in categories based on institutions. In category A, an exam invigilator will get Rs 1,000, including travel allowance, for B category, one would earn Rs 900 and in C category, the amount would be Rs 800, The New Indian Express reported.