Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, in collaboration with Rekhi Foundation, USA, announced that it would be hosting its first International Conference on Happiness: Science & Practice (ICHSP) on January 5 and 6, 2024 (today, Friday and tomorrow, Saturday) in the permanent campus of the institute. The conference is among the very first on happiness and well-being in the country.

Saraswati Kasturirangan, Chief Happiness Officer of Deloitte India, will grace the inauguration function as the chief guest and keynote speaker. Additionally, Dr Satinder Singh Rekhi, Founder of the Rekhi Foundation USA, will also grace the event.

The conference on happiness promises to be a revolutionary event, combining scientific rigour with practical perspectives to explore the complex and multifaceted dimensions of happiness. Bringing together elite professionals from around the world, including researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, the conference aims to facilitate the exchange of insights and discuss the latest research findings on happiness and well-being.

The conference will convene with five concurrent tracks on the Science of Happiness, Happiness at the Workplace, Lifestyle & Happiness, Consumer Happiness, and Technology & Happiness.

Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi says, “We have received confirmation from speakers from different countries. More than a hundred research papers have been received. I am confident that the outcome of the conference will be a significant contribution to the literature on happiness.”