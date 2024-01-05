Team Old Monks and Team Aarohan from the department of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore emerged as national winners in case study competitions organised by DS Group and Re New Power, respectively. Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) is the two-year full-time Master of Buisness Administration (MBA) programme of the institute.

Team Old Monks, comprising Anulekha Dey, Ankita Sarkar, Raunak Halder and Shubharthini Saha, has been declared the national winner of the case competition: TrenDSetter 2.0, conducted by DS Group. In the contest, the problem statement of the IIM Bangalore team was, Revamping General Trade of CATCH Masala: An Innovative & Sustainable Strategy.

Team Aarohan, comprising Samyak Jain, Shrey Jain and Piyush Kumar, has been declared the national winner of the case competition ReNew Re-lead 6.0, conducted by ReNew Power. The theme of the competition was Shaping a sustainable future by giving an innovative solution to decarbonize.

To solve the business problem in the contest, the IIM Bangalore team suggested Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) to facilitate a sustainable energy solution while creating a profitable revenue stream for ReNew, adding another decarbonising solution to its portfolio.