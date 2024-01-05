The Delhi government is constructing a school building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, for the children in East Vinod Nagar, an official statement said today, January 5. Delhi Education Minister Atishi inspected it along with the officials from the Public Works Department and the Education Department, the statement said.

Further, she directed the officials to expedite the completion of the building while ensuring the school is ready for the children before the start of the new academic session, it added. As per the statement, the new school in East Vinod Nagar will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart classrooms, excellent labs, libraries, lifts and other world-class amenities for the children, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving additional details, the statement said, the construction of this school is progressing rapidly and the school's new building will be four-storey high with 101 rooms. During the inspection, Atishi directed the officials to expedite the remaining construction work so that the children could study in the new building in the upcoming academic session, the statement added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Milestones in 2023

Schools in Delhi went past several milestones in 2023, with 32 students bagging seats at the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Business Blasters Investment Expo, where more than 100 start-ups led by students presented business ideas to investors. However, the deteriorating air quality of the national capital after the Diwali festivities also posed challenges to the students when an impromptu vacation was called and educational institutes were shut for 10 days, as stated in a report by PTI.