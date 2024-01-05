The University Grants Commission (UGC) has discontinued the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in 2022 and said it would not be recognised after 2022. Additionally, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) were recently directed to halt admissions to MPhil degrees for the academic year 2023-24. However, despite this order, violating the directive, Bharathiar University has admitted students to the programme for this academic year, sources in the university told EdexLive.

On the other hand, the university has refused to give details about the number of students admitted to the MPhil programme this year. Speaking on this, teaching staff at a private arts and science college in the city told The New Indian Express, "Following the UGC notification, most private colleges stopped admission to MPhil programmes. But Bharathiar University conducted the admission process in this academic year. However, very few students are pursuing the programme."

An MPhil student from the university told The New Indian Express, "I was unaware of the UGC's direction and have joined the course. I feel sad about wasting one year."

Government Arts College, Coimbatore principal R Ulagi told The New Indian Express, "Now most students are aware of the UGC direction, no one enrolled in our college."

Association of University Teachers Vice-President P Thirunavukkarasu told The New Indian Express, "UGC is just a recommending body. Further, students no longer are interested in joining MPhil courses as PhD norms mandate one to work as teaching staff in higher education institutions."



When contacted, Bharathiar University Registrar (in charge) K Murugavel admitted to The New Indian Express that a few students are continuing MPhil programmes and the university will continue programmes till this academic year and the degrees would be valid. Further, he said that the admission will be stopped from the next academic year. He refused to give the details of the students admitted.



Repeated attempts to contact Higher Education Secretary A Karthik went in vain, The New Indian Express reported.