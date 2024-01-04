At least five students were taken into custody for storming into the BYJU'S centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A group of students led by the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a dharna as part of the state-wide agitation to protest against the alleged fleecing of parents of students by EdTech BYJU'S. They said the students were facing problems as they could not follow the content provided by BYJU'S. They alleged that BYJU'S was charging students for conducting private tuitions for the students.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) District Secretary M Pydiraju condemned the arrest of student leaders who were protesting at BYJU'S tuition centre at Dwarakanagar. He alleged that the students were illegally arrested and shifted to Padmanabhan police station. He demanded the immediate release of the student leaders.

CPI leaders Pydiraju, A Vimala and CN Kshetrapal visited Padmanabham police station to meet the arrested student leaders.

