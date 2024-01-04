Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of the State government functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, offers various services to overseas citizens of AP (NRTs) across various countries. Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) Insurance scheme is one such welfare service for non-resident Telugu (NRTs) studying and working abroad, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha Rani shared that the state government is now providing an opportunity for overseas students of AP to enroll in this scheme for free till January 15. Giving more details about the scheme, APNRTS President Venkat S Medapti said that the family members invest a fortune in their children’s overseas education with dreams of a bright future and emphasised the importance of the PBB insurance scheme, noting that, if a student, unfortunately, falls victim to unforeseen situations while staying abroad, up to Rs 10 lakh of life insurance is provided for them.

Benefits of the PBB insurance scheme include:

- Rs 10 lakh financial assistance in case of accidental death or permanent disability

- Medical expenses for injuries or sickness of up to Rs 1 lakh

- One-way economy air ticket in case of non-continuation of studies due to sickness/accidental injury and other benefits



How can one enroll?

Parents or students may enroll for the PBB Scheme by contacting APNRTS at +91-863-2340678, WhatsApp +91-8500027678, through the website https://www.apnrts.ap. gov.in index.php/home/insurance_new, or by sending an email to insurance@apnrts.com; helpl ine@apnrts.com.