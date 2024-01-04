Over three crore students from across the country have so far registered for the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), stated the University Grants Commission (UGC). The ABC portal promotes curriculum framework flexibility and interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary academic mobility of the students among the Indian Higher Educational Institutes (HEls) through a proper credit transfer method, as stated in a report by PTI.



It is a digital repository of credit records of each student that allows them to seamlessly access their scores and facilitate the transition from a university or a college to other institutions. Speaking on this, a senior UGC official said, "So far, three crore students have joined the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform and the process is still going on. This is very important for the successful implementation of the National Credit Framework, which provides more choices to the students."



Further, "If a student does any course during his studies, his credits will continue to be deposited in the bank," the official added. Additionally, the UGC is writing to all the universities and colleges from time to time that every student should have an account and it is also being monitored regularly.

For the ABC, the students can upload their credits, transcripts and certificates to the academic account. A four-year course has now been implemented for graduation and the students have the option of multiple entry and exit during graduation.

Giving more details, the official said, "Till now, the students used to face difficulties in taking admission from one institute to another, but after the implementation of the provisions of National Credit Framework, now they will be able to easily shift to another institute."

"Also, with the provision of multiple entry and exit, he will be able to resume his studies," the official added, as stated in a report by PTI.