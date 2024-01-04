A 19-year-old college student died allegedly after she jumped from the 14th floor of the building where she lived in Mumbai on January 3, police said. The student identified as Vidhi Kumar Singh has been living in the building as a paying guest for the last few years, as stated in a report by ANI.



Giving details about the tragic death, a DN Nagar police station official said, "A college student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of the Millionaire Heritage building in Andheri in Mumbai. As soon as information about the incident was received, DN Nagar police reached the spot, took the body in their custody and sent it for post-mortem."

Further, the official said that a case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted. DN Nagar police station official said the student had left a one-page note behind. "The girl was worried about something and that is why she took this step," the police said.



The deceased was identified as a student of Mithibai College located in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. The watchman of the building saw the blood-soaked body on the ground and informed the society members who in turn called the police. The police have started an investigation into the incident to probe into the cause of the teenager's death, as stated in a report by ANI.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666