Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal researchers have developed an effective photocatalyst, a substance that absorbs a wide range of solar energy and light to quicken chemical processes in laboratories and industries. As per the statement issued by the institute, "This new, sustainable development contributes to harnessing a renewable energy source for detoxifying harmful substances such as chemical warfare agents. Chemical warfare agents include mustard gas simulants like ‘2-chloroethyl ethyl sulfide’ (CEES) and nerve agents, which are highly poisonous chemicals that affect a person’s nervous system."

This research represents a significant advancement in the field of Photocatalysis, a process where a substance (a photocatalyst) is used to change the rate of a chemical reaction when exposed to light. Despite having different types of photocatalysts, it is said that they suffer from a drawback as they only absorb UV (Ultraviolet) or high-energy parts of life.

This photocatalyst developed by IISER researchers solves that problem. "This newly-developed material called ‘UC-POP-Au’ displays remarkable strength and catalytic efficiency as it absorbs the entire spectrum of light, making it a more potent catalyst during chemical processes," it added.

Additionally, the findings of the research have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Angewandte Chemie (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/anie. 202312910) in a paper co-authored by Prof Abhijit Patra, Department of Chemistry, IISER Bhopal, and his research scholars, Shilpi Jaiswal, Arkaprabha Giri, Dependranath Mandal, and Madhurima Sarkar.